Workers engage on full-blown strike

Striking SABC employees want board expelled

Striking SABC employees have called for the immediate dissolution of the board, which they accused of failing to lead and save jobs.



Dozens of workers drove in a convoy from Auckland Park in Johannesburg to the Union Buildings in Pretoria yesterday to protest against the ongoing retrenchments which will see about 300 employees losing their jobs...

