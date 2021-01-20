News

Help needed in finding missing girl

By Riaan Marais - 20 January 2021
Zenathi Bekela, 13, was last seen on Saturday at her home in Soweto-on-Sea.
Port Elizabeth police have asked for the community’s assistance in locating a teenage girl from Soweto-on-Sea who has been missing since the weekend.

Zenathi Bekela, 13,  left her Luwela Street home on Saturday at 2pm after informing her aunt that she was going to visit a friend nearby.

She never returned home and has not been seen since.

Her mother reported her missing on Monday.

She was wearing a grey top, black jeans and pink sandals when she was last seen.  

Anyone with information about Zenathi’s whereabouts can contact Detective Sergeant Jerome Jacobs on 071-475-2324, or contact their nearest police station.  

