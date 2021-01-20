Convicted fraudster to be sentenced on Friday

Convicted fraudster Rhonda Zeelie, found guilty in 2019 of misappropriating almost R500,000 from her former employer and on the run for almost a year before she could be sentenced, is expected to learn her fate on Friday.



Zeelie, 36, appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday before magistrate Lionel Lindoor postponed the case to allow him time to consider her sentence...

