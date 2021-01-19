Move to lift Nelson Mandela Bay Covid-19 hotspot declaration

Bhanga to raise dwindling Covid-19 infections with command council

PREMIUM

Active Covid-19 cases are dropping daily in the metro and Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga intends requesting that the city’s hotspot designation be lifted at the next sitting of the provincial and national coronavirus command councils.



Beaches, dams, lakes and rivers in areas not viewed as Covid-19 hotspots are open to the public, whereas those in hotspots are not...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.