MMA campaigners struggle to make a living and stay fit during lockdown
Fighters on the ropes
Professional fighters from Port Elizabeth have lost thousands of rand in potential earnings since competitive mixed martial arts (MMA) ground to a halt last year due to Covid-19.
Two stablemates from the PE Submission Fighting Academy have had to make ends meet while staying fighting fit waiting for the call from fight promoters to get back in the ring...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.