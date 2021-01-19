MMA campaigners struggle to make a living and stay fit during lockdown

Fighters on the ropes

Professional fighters from Port Elizabeth have lost thousands of rand in potential earnings since competitive mixed martial arts (MMA) ground to a halt last year due to Covid-19.



Two stablemates from the PE Submission Fighting Academy have had to make ends meet while staying fighting fit waiting for the call from fight promoters to get back in the ring...

