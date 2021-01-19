News

Mafaya ordered to call meeting to elect new mayor

Bhanga stays on in interim, all 120 councillors told to take part, according to settlement deal endorsed by court

PREMIUM
By Michael Kimberley - 19 January 2021

Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya has until January 28 to ensure a special council meeting takes place with the election of a mayor the only item on the agenda.

This stems from an out-of-court settlement deal between the DA and co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart

Most Read

X