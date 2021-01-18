Father arrested for rushing to buy baby formula during curfew to sue police

A Centurion father, who was arrested for rushing to a nearby hospital during curfew hours to buy formula milk for his newborn baby, is planning to sue the SA Police Service and the officers who detained him for unlawful arrest.

“We are going to proceed with a civil claim against the relevant police officers and we are filing a formal complaint at the police commissioner and other relevant authorities,” said Naas le Roux's lawyer Lily Rautenbach during a media briefing held by AfriForum on Monday.

Rautenbach would not say what exactly the claim entailed. She would only confirm filing among others, an unlawful arrest civil suit.

She would also not disclose how much Le Roux would be suing the police for.

The decision to file a civil suit comes after charges against Le Roux were withdrawn when the matter was referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for a decision on whether to proceed with the case.