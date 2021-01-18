Media enthusiast Wabanie finds niche helping businesses build their digital strategies
With a background in filmmaking and public relations, Ntombovuyo Wabanie is set to help launch businesses into digital success.
The Wabanie Media and Communications owner has a passion for new media and entertainment, and strongly believes that the media community in Port Elizabeth should work and coexist together for the industry to reach even further...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.