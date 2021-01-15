Mother lays charges after hospital's 'assault and neglect of her newborn'

A Johannesburg woman has opened assault and negligence charges after she was allegedly assaulted at a hospital in the city just hours before she gave birth.

DA MP Luyolo Mphithi, who was helping the woman, spoke to TimesLIVE from the Moffatview police station, where the woman had just opened the cases.

According to him, the heavily pregnant woman went to South Rand Hospital in Johannesburg on Wednesday for treatment, but she was “assaulted by security guards at the front door”.

When she was finally let in, she gave birth in the ward that night — but because of neglect, her newborn baby “fell on to the floor”.