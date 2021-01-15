22 businesses benefit from R17.4m relief injection

Eastern Cape government hopes more will apply for help from Jobs Stimulus Fund

Funeral parlours are conducting more funerals than they used to before Covid-19, but they are making less money.



Some are under financial distress as their overhead costs have shot up as they have to stock up on personal protective equipment (PPE)...

