Grim details of slain woman's violent marriage

Man accused of stabbing to death pregnant wife admits history of assault

A man accused of stabbing to death his heavily pregnant wife admitted in court that he had assaulted her on multiple occasions.



During his bail application at the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court yesterday, a grim picture emerged of a tumultuous relationship riddled with abuse and accusations of extramarital affairs...

