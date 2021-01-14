Cuban doctors instrumental in KZN's Covid-19 fight, says health MEC

Cuban health experts based at KwaZulu-Natal's Covid-19 facilities have been instrumental in the fight against the pandemic in the province, health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said.

Speaking during a health department webinar on Wednesday, Simelane-Zulu said the province had a shortage of epidemiologists and the Cubans were able to fill a gap. The department invited experts in the field of virology to engage with the public to answer burning questions about vaccines, vaccinations and immunity during the virtual engagement.

Epidemiology is a branch of medical science where experts search for the cause of disease, identify people who are at risk, determine how to control or stop the spread or prevent it from happening again, a skill that is crucial in dealing with a novel virus like Covid-19.