Covid fears trigger rush on unproven animal drug

Anti-parasite agent flying off shelves despite official health warnings

PREMIUM

Despite official health warnings against the use of Ivermectin for the treatment of Covid-19, the animal drug is flying off the shelves as people rush to buy it in the belief that it is a treatment for the coronavirus.



The use of the drug — which is commonly used to treat parasite infestations among farm animals — to treat the deadly virus has been condemned as risky and unethical by the government...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.