Huge case backlog as Eastern Cape courts battle with single sign language interpreter

Lack of service depriving many of right to justice, activists say

By Soyiso Maliti - 09 January 2021

There is only one sign language interpreter serving the courts in the Eastern Cape, a situation which is resulting in endless postponements and robbing deaf and hearing-impaired victims of justice.   

It has also emerged that if and when the justice & constitutional development department hires sign language interpreters, this will be done on a casual basis...

