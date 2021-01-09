Huge case backlog as Eastern Cape courts battle with single sign language interpreter

Lack of service depriving many of right to justice, activists say



There is only one sign language interpreter serving the courts in the Eastern Cape, a situation which is resulting in endless postponements and robbing deaf and hearing-impaired victims of justice.



It has also emerged that if and when the justice & constitutional development department hires sign language interpreters, this will be done on a casual basis...

