Explained: Offers to purchase vs quotes, cellphone 'upgrade' contract costs

However, they approach consumers in their own right, not on behalf of the NCR, the regulator’s education and communication supervisor Lebogang Selibi confirmed to TimesLIVE.

“The NCR did not give them the mandate to approach consumers about their debts, and it has no legal authority to do so,” she said.

“We are completing a compliance monitoring exercise on the debt counsellors operating under this trading name, and may launch a formal investigation if the evidence gathered warrants the investigation.”

Do you know what you commit to when you sign that Offer to Purchase?

A warning to first time car buyers and house buyers: that Offer to Purchase (OTP) you are asked to sign is a binding contract.

I heard from a woman who signed an OTP for a car, having not seen it, though the documents she signed included a clause stipulating that she had viewed the car.

“I thought it was just a quote,” she told me after the dealership refused to cancel the deal.

There’s a huge difference between a quote and an OTP.

The former you are legally entitled to in terms of the National Credit Act, and you should definitely request it when approaching a dealership about buying a car. It must set out all the details about the deal and the credit agreement, and it must be valid for five business days — long enough to run it past an expert. You are not bound to accept the quote and it is not legally binding.