Pregnant Malabar woman charged with murdering boyfriend
A heavily pregnant Malabar woman has appeared in court in connection with the murder of the father of her unborn child after he allegedly tried to sexually assault her.
Ambrozer Stephanie Lottering, 21, who is also the mother of a two-year-old, pleaded not guilty in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court to a charge of murder and was released on warning by magistrate Thundi Ngonyama on Wednesday...
