Eastern Cape will be ready for mass vaccinations, says premier

Hopeful signs that province is moving towards end of second wave

By Raahil Sain - 06 January 2021

Premier Oscar Mabuyane has allayed fears that the Eastern Cape would not have the capacity  to roll out mass vaccinations when the national government gave the go-ahead.

Addressing a virtual media conference on Tuesday, Mabuyane said while they were still concerned about Covid-19, there were positive improvements with the province moving towards the end of the second wave...

