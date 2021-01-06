Eastern Cape will be ready for mass vaccinations, says premier
Hopeful signs that province is moving towards end of second wave
Premier Oscar Mabuyane has allayed fears that the Eastern Cape would not have the capacity to roll out mass vaccinations when the national government gave the go-ahead.
Addressing a virtual media conference on Tuesday, Mabuyane said while they were still concerned about Covid-19, there were positive improvements with the province moving towards the end of the second wave...
