Eastern Cape initiate deaths rise to 13

The Eastern Cape initiate death toll has risen to 13.

None of the initiate deaths are Covid-19 related, but two traditional surgeons have died due to the virus.

The official initiate death toll is at 12, but this excludes an initiate who died in Libode on October 31, before the official start of the summer season on December 17. Grade 5 pupil Bathandwa Funda, 15, died at an illegal initiation school at Gxulu village near Libode.

Revered Eastern Cape traditional surgeons Qaqambile Siyongwana of Mthatha and Mzimasi Mtimka of Peddie were killed by the virus in December and November.

This week the OR Tambo district initiation forum breathed a sigh of relief when five initiates in Mthatha, who initially tested positive following the death of Siyongwana, their traditional surgeon, tested negative.