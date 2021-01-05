Children in terror after finding slain initiates

PREMIUM

Two rural girls aged 10 and 13, who made a gruesome discovery of three slain initiates mown down by gunmen on Friday, are traumatised and brokenhearted grandmothers are demanding answers and arrests from all involved in policing and securing the system.



Politicians and traditional leaders were on the scene offering support...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.