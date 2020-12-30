Roads agency jumps in to bridge the gap after collapse strands aged residents

The JRA said the 5th Road Bridge was damaged due to flooding on Monday night.

“At present Sunrise Estate (retirement village) has been severely affected as the bridge provides the only access to the estate.

“The 5th Road Bridge had previously been identified by the JRA for urgent upgrades. As an interim measure, the JRA has appointed an engineer and a contractor to design and construct a temporary access road off Malibongwe Drive, north of the N1.”

This week's fix is expected to be completed within two days.

“The JRA has prioritised the appointment of an engineer to assist with the long-term design solution of the bridge, which requires capacity improvement. The construction of the long-term solution is anticipated to take approximately six months, the start date of which will be confirmed once the engineer has been appointed.”

TimesLIVE