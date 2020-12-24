Jeeva Foundation donates Covid-19 PPE worth R1.3m

Nelson Mandela Bay’s Musa Jeeva Foundation on Wednesday announced the donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) to support Eastern Cape health-care facilities and workers as hospitals gear up for the coronavirus second wave.

Munir Jeeva, Afri Save Cash and Carry CEO and Musa Jeeva Foundation trustee, said the PPE would be donated to Nelson Mandela Bay hospitals and health-care facilities in the rural periphery of the metro, notably, the Sarah Baartman municipality.

The PPE donation includes 9,000 units of hand sanitiser, 4,900 face shields, 3,600 blue disposal theatre gowns, 40 metal hand sanitation stands, 450 electronic thermometers, 9,000 mop caps, 800 shoe covers, 50,000 units of hand soap, and 2,500 units of 2kg washing powder with a combined value of R1.3m.

This stockpiled equipment is to be distributed on Thursday morning, using Afri-Save’s delivery fleet.

“This donation will further strengthen and augment the availability of PPE in the wake of a second wave,” Jeeva said.

“PPE stock levels are low and some hospitals face logistical issues for PPE, and health-care workers are often required to re-use PPE.

“Health-care workers fighting the pandemic at the front-line are making immense sacrifices to save lives. They are the true heroes. We want to honour them through this donation.”

He said residents needed to abide by government regulations, social distance, wear masks and sanitise.

“Where possible, we will continue to assist our rural poor and urban communities to combat the coronavirus,” Jeeva said.

HeraldLIVE