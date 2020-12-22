Tavern owners call for illegal shebeens to be monitored for Covid compliance

Most licenced establishments adhere to regulations, traders say

PREMIUM

There should be greater emphasis on monitoring illegal shebeens that are not complying with Covid-19 regulations.



This was the feeling of several licenced tavern owners who on Monday met when Distell, which in collaboration with the Eastern Cape Liquor Board, kicked off its Covid-19 awareness campaign...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.