Tree of Joy project bears fruit despite Covid challenges

Rotary goes online and shoppers snap up outstanding wish cards ensuring Christmas presents for PE’s poorest

One hundred Christmas presents were distributed by Rotary in Salt Lake on Monday, in the start of a festive drive which will see 2,100 presents distributed to needy residents around the metro.



Three Rotary clubs — Port Elizabeth, Port Elizabeth South and Port Elizabeth West — organised the Tree of Joy presents, which are collectively worth R145,000...

