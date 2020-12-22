‘He was the president’: Zondo says there’s no place to hide for Zuma

State capture inquiry chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, said on Monday there is no place to hide for former president Jacob Zuma, who has been reluctant to appear before the commission.

Zondo, in a briefing about the commission’s progress, said that even if Zuma insists he has anything to answer for, the commission is of a different view.

As more than 30 witnesses have implicated Zuma, there is no way he is going to be left alone, said Zondo.

The only scenario in which Zuma would not be compelled to appear before the commission, is if no-one had implicated him, said Zondo.

The commission is heading to the Constitutional Court, in a matter to be heard later this month, to enforce a summons it had issued against Zuma to appear on the week starting on January 18.

Besides, Zondo said, Zuma was the head of state during the period in which rampant public sector corruption and state capture allegedly took place.