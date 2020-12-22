Family 'stranded' in SA as travel ban over new Covid-19 variant kicks in

When businesswoman Marina Wessolowski arrived in Cape Town on December 12, she was looking forward to spending Christmas with family and friends before flying back to Germany early next month.

But the emergence of a new, fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus in SA means that she, her husband and two daughters are now uncertain when they will be able to return home.

That's because a growing number of countries, including Germany, have barred travellers from SA while they assess how much danger the new variant poses.

“We found out this morning that we won't be able to go home, so that is quite a shock to us,” Wessolowski, who runs a cosmetics distribution firm in Berlin, told Reuters on Monday outside her rental flat overlooking the city.

There had been no notification yet from airline Lufthansa on their January 12 return flight to Frankfurt. “We haven't heard from anybody specifically on what is the next step, so we are waiting,” she said.