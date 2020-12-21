News

Jeffreys Bay man arrested after beach parking lot clash with cops

By Riaan Marais - 21 December 2020

A Jeffreys Bay man standing in the parking area at Point, a popular surfing spot in Kabeljous, was arrested for contravening the Disaster Management Act and interfering with the police.

Johan Rossouw, 52, was arrested just after 5pm on Saturday, shortly after discussing the waves with his son and a friend...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made

Most Read

X