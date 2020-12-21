PE artist’s mask art features in international exhibition

Luke Rudman’s work, made from waste and worn by Ndebele painter Mahlangu, is part of climate agreement’s fifth anniversary celebration

PREMIUM

Port Elizabeth artist Luke Rudman teamed up with internationally renowned Mama Esther Mahlangu to bring mask artwork to life in celebration of the five-year anniversary of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.



The international artistic initiative and exhibit, the brainchild of the UN, were featured earlier in December in the UK and France...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.