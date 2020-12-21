Book clubs lead resurgence of reading as a popular pastime
Despite the idea that they are social clubs fuelled by wine and gossip, book clubs plough their way through a ton of reading each year, and even the pandemic has not stopped the eager readers from turning the pages.
A report in The Times in November said reading “even beat watching films and television, cooking, exercising and gardening” in the UK in 2020, leading to a surge in the number of people who counted reading as a hobby...
