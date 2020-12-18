Food parcel relief for hundreds who lost homes in tornado
Since her house was blown away by a tornado last month, Libode grandmother Nophumzile Mpoza has sometimes had to beg her neighbours for food to feed her family.
And with Christmas only a week away, she was worried sick about how to provide a decent meal for her unemployed children and grandchildren...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.