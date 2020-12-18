Talented duo creates new Xhosa trap jam song ‘Senza Kakhulu’

Two rising Eastern Cape trap stars have collaborated to bring fans a new Xhosa trap jam for December.



Port St Johns-born hip hop artist Pumelele “King Joe” Bara, 26, and Peelton's Hlumile “Flash Ikumkani” Mangoloti, 21, recently released Senza Kakhulu, a vernacular trap song centred on striving for excellence. ..

