WATCH | Councillor in hot water over comments on gay people

Mfana claims video was made in fun, but backlash continues

PREMIUM

A video of a Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor calling gay people the creation of the devil is making the rounds on social media.



In the seemingly self-taped video, the former MMC for sport and arts culture, as recently three weeks ago, and ANC Women’s League regional committee member Lehlohonolo Mfana can be heard and seen saying gay people perform demonic acts...

