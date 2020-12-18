ANC councillor Lunga Nombexeza released on strict bail conditions

A Uitenhage ward councillor, who was released on R1,000 bail on Friday, has been given strict instructions to report to the KwaNobuhle police station three times a week, and he must be at home by 6pm every day.



These were the bail conditions imposed on Ward 50 ANC councillor Lunga Nombexeza by the Uitenhage magistrate’s court...

