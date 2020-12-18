News

Bus rolls three times, killing one and injuring 22

Notorious stretch between King William's Town and Stutterheim strikes again

PREMIUM
By Asanda Nini, Sivenathi Gosa and Sino Majangaza - 18 December 2020

A number of survivors of Thursday's horror bus crash near King William's Town say the driver was speeding moments before the 81-seater vehicle overturned.

The driver has said something hit the windscreen but the cause of the accident is still under investigation, Eastern Cape transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said...

