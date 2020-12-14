News

We have children to feed, say Putfontein sex workers

Women brave crime hotspot

By Promise Marupeng - 14 December 2020
A decapitated body was found on Vermeulen Street in Putfontein, where sex workers wait for clients.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Sex workers who use the notorious Vermeulen Street in Putfontein in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, as a pick-up spot for their clients say poverty and unemployment have left them with no choice.

They sit under trees, some on a pile of sand, holding umbrellas to protect themselves against the summer sun. 

But they are not oblivious to the dangers they face by doing business in this dangerous area.They say poverty and unemployment have left them with no choice but to sell their bodies there.

Speech Bubbles

