Education department has not played its part, says woman who has been a casual worker at PE school for 24 years

‘Please give me a permanent job’

By Roslyn Baatjies-Klaasen - 14 December 2020

Daria van Sencie has been a casual worker for 24 years at Bethelsdorp’s Triomf Primary School, where she works as a general assistant.

Yet, when the national lockdown resulted in parents of the children being retrenched or taking a pay cut — negatively affecting her weekly wages paid by the school governing body (SGB) — Van Sencie, 52, still went to work at Triomf Primary School to perform her daily duties...

