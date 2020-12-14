Education department has not played its part, says woman who has been a casual worker at PE school for 24 years

‘Please give me a permanent job’

Daria van Sencie has been a casual worker for 24 years at Bethelsdorp’s Triomf Primary School, where she works as a general assistant.



Yet, when the national lockdown resulted in parents of the children being retrenched or taking a pay cut — negatively affecting her weekly wages paid by the school governing body (SGB) — Van Sencie, 52, still went to work at Triomf Primary School to perform her daily duties...

