Warriors fight back after early struggle with the bat

The Warriors’ had some early troubles with the bat but later managed to pull it back as they scored 194 all out in their CSA 4-Day Franchise clash against the Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

The Cobras ended the first day’s play on 72 for three wickets and will be aiming to make inroads into the 122 deficit with Kyle Verreynne (21 not out) and Pieter Malan (35 not out).

The visitors were made to sweat late in the day as they lost three wickets for 32 runs inside the first 16 overs.

Warriors quick Glenton Stuurman picked up two wickets as he had Janneman Malan (0) trapped LBW before Gihahn Cloete held onto a catch to dismiss Zubayr Hamza (4) as the visitors were 10 for the loss of two wickets inside seven overs.

Basheer Walters chipped in with the wicket of Tony de Zorzi for 10 with the score on 32.

Winning the toss and electing to bat, the home side were in trouble early as they found themselves three wickets down for just 26 runs.

Left handed opener Cloete was a victim of Port Elizabeth-born speedster Ziyaad Abrahams as he edged one to wicketkeeper Verrenne with his score on nine.

Verreynne was in action again, hanging onto a catch of the bowling of Akhona Mnyaka to send Warriors captain Yaseen Vallie back to the pavilion for two.

Mnyaka struck again in his next over when he had Matthew Breetzke caught by Pieter Malan for 11.

With Rudi Second and Jon-Jon Smuts at the crease, the hosts seemed to be going steady as they reached the lunch break with 84 runs on the board.

They took the Warriors past the 100 run mark before Smuts (36) was the first of two Calvin Savage wickets, trapped in front of his stumps.

Second reached his half century off 88 balls before he was dismissed for 55, caught by De Zorzi off Savage, having hit 10 fours and a six.

The Warriors brought up the 150 in the 53rd over as Lesiba Ngoepe and Sinethemba Qeshile kept the score ticking over.

The home side lost two quick wickets; first Ngoepe (31) was caught and bowled by off spinner Imran Manack before George Linde had Qeshile caught by Hamza for 29 with the score on 175.

Linde and Hamza again combined to get rid of Mthiwekhaya Nabe without troubling the scorers.

Jansen (9) and Walters (2) were the last to fall as both men fell victim to the left arm spinner as he finished with figures of four wickets for 52 runs in his 19 overs including eight maidens.

