Seal pups shipped home after storm adventure

Stranding Network releases 35 youngsters at Black Rocks in Bay

Washed into the sea by a storm surge, narrowly evading marauding sharks, stranded, rescued and returned — 35 Cape seal pups had quite a story to tell their mothers when they were released in a gully off Black Rocks in Algoa Bay on Thursday.



The pups, some just a few weeks old, had quickly clambered on shore, Bayworld marine biologist and Stranding Network regional co-ordinator Dr Greg Hofmeyr said...

