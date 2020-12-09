'Angie must rewrite!': Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slams matric exams rewrite
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has weighed in on the basic education department's decision to make matric pupils rewrite two exams, saying it would likely cause pupils further stress during an already hectic year.
Last week, basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced that due to the maths paper 2 and physical science paper 2 being leaked, matric pupils would have to rewrite the exams.
Motshekga said the two papers would be rewritten on December 15 and December 17, respectively.
She said: “It was not an easy decision to take, but one which is necessary under the circumstances. We need to work hard to deal with the human factor in the examination system.”
The minister said the viral spread of information on cyber networks made it “virtually impossible to accurately identify the number of pupils who have had access to the leaked question papers”.
Weighing in on the decision, Ndlozi said Covid-19 was enough stress for pupils and they didn't need added pressure.
“Is there truly no other option than asking kids to rewrite exams? After Covid-19 and all related stress, kids are stressed,” he said.
“If I were the department, I wouldn’t ask for a rewrite. Leaking of papers is no fault of kids. It’s the weak and incompetent department. Angie must rewrite.”
Ndlozi said those who cheated in the exams will be exposed in their first year at university.
“Don’t punish an entire generation. The department should have guaranteed no leakage. It’s been a hard year for the 2020 class due to Covid-19,” said Ndlozi.
Ndlozi's statement drew mixed reactions. Many agreed with him, saying the leakage of exam papers wasn't anything new and pupils didn't deserve to “suffer” the consequences of others.
Others believed his statement was flawed and there would be little chance of pupils who cheated being exposed at university
