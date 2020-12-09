'Angie must rewrite!': Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slams matric exams rewrite

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has weighed in on the basic education department's decision to make matric pupils rewrite two exams, saying it would likely cause pupils further stress during an already hectic year.

Last week, basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced that due to the maths paper 2 and physical science paper 2 being leaked, matric pupils would have to rewrite the exams.

Motshekga said the two papers would be rewritten on December 15 and December 17, respectively.

She said: “It was not an easy decision to take, but one which is necessary under the circumstances. We need to work hard to deal with the human factor in the examination system.”

The minister said the viral spread of information on cyber networks made it “virtually impossible to accurately identify the number of pupils who have had access to the leaked question papers”.