Biomass breakthrough at Coega
Felled alien trees will seed multinational’s job-intensive project to produce green fuel and recapture lost water supplies
It’s all systems go at the Coega Biomass Centre which aims to turn an Eastern Cape pestilence into a home-grown product with multiple benefits.
The centre will use invasive alien vegetation to create wood pellets for power generation, cooking and heating for the domestic and industrial markets locally and internationally...
