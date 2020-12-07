Women form NPO to feed patients in clinic queue

Nine residents have taken it upon themselves to provide a snack and soup twice a week to the hundreds of people lining up at the Gqebera Clinic in Walmer township.

The women are founders of Inimba, a non-profit organisation that aims to create a positive change in the suburb’s township.

Casino Gqaliwe, who chairs the organisation, said money for the food came from their own pockets.

She said they had applied for funding through the social development department.

Inimba member Phutuma Gqaliwe Maluleke said they had decided to stand up to fight the social ills plaguing Walmer.

“We found out that a pressing issue was that the people who had to wait in queues at the clinic were hungry

“We gave money from our own pockets.”

Linda Makwane, 61, who was at the Gqebera Clinic, said she had received a cup of soup.

“I have been here since 7.40am and I’m still in the queue. I’m very grateful that they gave us a cup of soup. No-one, including my children, thought to bring me food.”

Sinobuhle Cukata, 21, who was with her son Salathiso, 5, said she had arrived after 7am and had no money to buy food.

HeraldLIVE