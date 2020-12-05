Cops seize 700 dagga plants worth R1m at Cape Town lab

A hydroponic dagga lab containing more than 700 plants worth an estimated R1m has been discovered in Cape Town, the Hawks said on Saturday.

The lab was found in a unit in the industrial area of Montague Gardens and two suspects, aged 48 and 41, were arrested.

A Hawks narcotics enforcement team and officers from the police crime intelligence and anti-gang units received a tip-off about the lab, according to a Hawks statement.

“A disruptive operation was put in place wherein two suspects were seen leaving the unit and loading a black container into a vehicle,” said the statement.

“They were immediately stopped and police requested to conduct a vehicle search. Dagga was allegedly found concealed in the black container inside the vehicle.

“The suspects were arrested and a subsequent search at the premises revealed several black tents containing over 700 cannabis plants in pots worth an estimated street value of R1m.”

The suspects are due to appear in Cape Town magistrate’s court on Monday.

TimesLIVE