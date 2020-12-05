High court slaps serial rapist and burglar with a 120-year jail sentence

The high court has sentenced a serial rapist and burglar to more than a century behind bars.

Tabanga Clement Ntsau’s sentence came as a relief to the Nemahadi, Tseki, Makwane and Phuthaditjhaba communities in the Free State.

The high court — sitting in Harrismith — handed the 40-year-old the hefty sentence on Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said Ntsau terrorised the communities between 2007 and 2017.

“He would break into the victims' houses and steal valuables before raping the helpless victims,” said Mogale.

“The Hawks serious organised crime investigation unit halted Ntsau’s reign of terror when they arrested him on October 16 2019.

“He was consequently charged on 11 counts which include burglary, robbery with aggravating circumstances, rape and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.”

The court gave Ntsau sentences totalling 120 years’ imprisonment, which will run concurrently.

“The convicted rapist and robber is to serve a total of 75 years' direct imprisonment,” said Mogale.

