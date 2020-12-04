Social distancing forgotten in long home affairs office queues
Faulty computer systems and a total disregard for social distancing have turned long queues into irritable crowds outside home affairs offices in the Eastern Cape.
Protesters gathered outside the East London office after system failures left computers offline for three days earlier this week, while a scuffle broke out outside the Port Elizabeth office on Wednesday morning after someone allegedly tried to jump the queue...
