Metro cancels fuel tender with Masana Petroleum — 10 years later
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has cancelled its fuel tender with Masana Petroleum Solutions.
The city obtained a legal opinion that the “evergreen contract” which had been awarded numerous times to Masana — often using deviations to supply chain management processes — was irregular. ..
