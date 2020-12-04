News

Metro cancels fuel tender with Masana Petroleum — 10 years later

Nomazima Nkosi Senior council reporter 04 December 2020

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has cancelled its fuel tender with Masana Petroleum Solutions.

The city obtained a legal opinion that the “evergreen contract” which had been awarded numerous times to Masana — often using deviations to supply chain management processes — was irregular. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

COVID-19 | President Ramaphosa addresses the nation: 03 December 2020
Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...

Most Read

X