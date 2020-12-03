Virus cases rising among younger people

Complacency and eased lockdown restrictions could be the reason younger people are now filling hospitals as they fall ill with Covid-19.



While people older than 65 and those with pre-existing conditions are still most at risk of serious infection, medical staff at Life Healthcare hospitals across the Eastern Cape have seen an increase in admissions of patients between the ages of 40 and 55 with serious coronavirus infections...

