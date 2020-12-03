Foundation offers opportunity for jobless young Bay people to acquire skills

Limitless opportunities exist for thousands of unemployed young people in Nelson Mandela Bay looking to acquire a skill through an initiative by the Goldman Foundation.



Its founder, Apostle Neville Goldman, said the foundation had recently acquired an invaluable partnership with a tertiary institution in upskilling the Bay’s youth and providing them with employment opportunities. ..

