News

Boozing restrictions, longer curfew set to throttle festive fun

By Nomazima Nkosi and Riaan Marais - 03 December 2020

No alcohol sales on weekends, no sitting and drinking at taverns and no more events for Nelson Mandela Bay.

These are just some of the stricter regulations that are expected to be announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...
Book Launch - Pitch Battles: Sport, racism and resistance

Most Read

X