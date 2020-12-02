Grim situation in Bay can be turned around, says Steenhuisen
Help us drive wave of change, DA leader urges during virtual meeting
DA leader John Steenhuisen has called on Nelson Mandela Bay residents to help his party “give power back to the people”.
Speaking during a virtual meeting with Eastern Cape provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga, Steenhuisen said the metro was well on its way to becoming a “failed state” under the present ANC-led council but that this grim situation could be turned around...
