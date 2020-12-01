Spike in metro’s excess deaths
Level higher than in first wave of pandemic and reflects rise in Bay Covid-19 infections
As Nelson Mandela Bay battles with a resurgence of Covid-19, the city is also dealing with a surge of excess natural deaths — at a higher level than during the height of the pandemic in July.
The number of weekly excess natural deaths rose to 393 between November 11 to November 17 — far higher than during the metro’s coronavirus peak in the first week of July, when 307 excess natural deaths occurred. ..
