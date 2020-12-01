Rape-accused attorney to represent himself
A well-known East London attorney, who on Monday fired his SA Legal Aid-appointed lawyer, will now defend himself against charges of twice raping and viciously assaulting his wife after he could not raise the funds to appoint a private lawyer.
Seasoned Legal Aid lawyer Helen McCallum, who arrived at the Makhanda high court fully prepared to run the trial on his behalf, was taken aback when informed minutes before it was due to start that he was expecting his own private lawyer, Danie Gouws, to arrive at any minute...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.